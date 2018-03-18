Side Project - Need recommendations for Stock Image / Video / Audio websites
2 hours ago from Ahmet Sulek, founder @ usepanda
Hey DN,
I'm building a chrome extension which makes it faster to search multiple stock photography / video / audio websites. When you search for some term, it opens a new window and searches your term simultaneously on multiple websites of your choice.
Got a few questions though:
- Should I list paid stock archive websites as well?
- Do you have any good recommendations for stock audio / video websites?
- Should I include icons so you can search in multiple icon search engines? (If so, would like to hear your recommendations)
Here is a small preview:
If you like to try the beta, please use the link below:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/stocks-house/mpdkicmbmbljbgncgphonhgjebnapfop
Hope didn't interrupt the news, have a nice weekend everybody!
