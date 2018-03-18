Side Project - Need recommendations for Stock Image / Video / Audio websites

2 hours ago from , founder @ usepanda

Hey DN,

I'm building a chrome extension which makes it faster to search multiple stock photography / video / audio websites. When you search for some term, it opens a new window and searches your term simultaneously on multiple websites of your choice.

Got a few questions though:

  • Should I list paid stock archive websites as well?
  • Do you have any good recommendations for stock audio / video websites?
  • Should I include icons so you can search in multiple icon search engines? (If so, would like to hear your recommendations)

Here is a small preview:

Image

If you like to try the beta, please use the link below:

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/stocks-house/mpdkicmbmbljbgncgphonhgjebnapfop

Hope didn't interrupt the news, have a nice weekend everybody!

  • Dav ▩Dav ▩, 3 minutes ago

    The (free) ones I remember from the top of my head would be Pexels & Pixabay.

    • Ahmet SulekAhmet Sulek, 1 minute ago

      Thanks Dav, already included them. Do you think I should add paid ones like iStockPhoto as well?

  • Tugay Yaldız, 1 hour ago

    Abi iconlar da aranabilse güzel olabilir ama bildiğim tek site https://thenounproject.com/ o da paralı ya da CC lisanslı atıfta bulunularak kullanılabilir.

    Fakat önerebileceğim başka bir şey var animasyon süresi ilk yüklenmede uzun gibi geldi. Eklentiyi actıgım gibi type yapıp enter'a bastıgımda search ediyor sıkıntı yok ama eger kullanıcı sürekli değil de sadece yapacagı o arama icin bir siteden öneri almayı kapatmak ıstiyor olsa bütün animasyonun bitmesini beklemek zorunda kalacak.

    Google animasyonların hızlı yapılmasını öneriyor https://material.io/guidelines/motion/duration-easing.html#duration-easing-common-durations burada common durationlar var özellikle dektop icin 150 - 200 ms arası öneriyor.

    • Ahmet SulekAhmet Sulek, a minute ago

      Thanks Tugay, I may cancel opening animations after first usage, but animating things were fun to do on this side project :)

