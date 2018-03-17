Variable fonts: useful tool or trendy gimmick?

I've seen a lot of activity around variables fonts lately (see https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-edge/testdrive/demos/variable-fonts/) and while I think it's all amazing from a creativity and technology point of view, I'm skeptical about the practical merits of variable fonts.

In the best case scenario, a variable font is pretty much equivalent to a non-variable fonts that offers a lot of weights. And in the worst case scenario, a variable font is giving you the tool to shoot yourself in the foot and ruin your design with bad typography.

I'm willing to be convinced though. Apart from the really narrow use case of text animation, what are the advantages of variable fonts?