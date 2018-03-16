Material Design Prototyping: team library for Figma now with 511 components and 1171 icons

Material Design Prototyping team library for Figma

Hello, community! Just want to announce the biggest update for Material Design System for Figma! This team library now contains exactly 511 UI components and 1171 material icons. It's quick-to-start design system for business, speeding up development process by up to 50%. Developed within 8dp grid with care of material ideology. Also contains a lot of custom UI modules in every of 25 pages to cover every possible design purpose / task.

Features

Developed within nested architecture for one-click customization

Guided with descriptive documentation / onboarding

Made to fit for both of desktop & mobile applications

Material guidelines followed + custom design modules

Perfect organized for quick prototyping using Figma 'Instance' features

Preview

Full screen preview available from Dropbox 12000x10000px PNG file

For whom

Product, UX, UI designers

Being a UI freelancer for the past couple of years I've been stucked collecting the same buttons, icons and other ui elements from scratch once each new project was started. This product is extremely increasing the passment through your daily routine. So you can quickstart really fast and customize whole UI system within just clicks, if your customer requires another elements, fonts, colors or etc. Huge amount of predesigned modules will help you to avoid typical routine.

Web developers, software engineers

Was the design for you something like a hassle? This prototyping kit will let you dip into design process, learn and enhance prototyping skills. Supported with contextual onboarding it, God damn, works without necessarity to move pixels manually. Everything works within Figma 'Instance' dropdown. You'll find comprehensive tutorial inside each page, letting you know everything you have to.

PMs, CTOs, IT Entrepreneurs

Guys, you now can really save months and months by publishing those components into your team library, if you prefer Figma environment. Stop wasting time, start to build your product like a puzzle game.

Purchase

For sure I'd like to make a special limited offer for DN, so you can purchase this Material Design System for Figma by older price as $98 → https://gumroad.com/l/CXYsx/communityrocks

More info

http://setproduct.com/material

Medium post Coming soon

PS: By the way, today I am celebrating my 35th year. As I planned a month ago for myself I set the release date for 16th of March and so happy I hadn't screwed myself up :)