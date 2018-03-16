Creating the future together with Lisk in Berlin. The striving startup is one of the rising stars among Europe's Blockchain industry.

Dedicated to lowering barriers for developers, Lisk is creating the easiest JavaScript SDK for Blockchain applications development.

Blockchain is a complex topic. Our common goal is to simplify this in all areas.

Website https://lisk.io/

Brand video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_2OdMStAiw

Lisk Relaunch Event https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNoL4IE8GqI

Greetings from Berlin, Hüseyin