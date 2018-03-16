Lisk Relaunch
5 hours ago from Hüseyin Yilmaz, Design @taikonauten
Creating the future together with Lisk in Berlin. The striving startup is one of the rising stars among Europe's Blockchain industry.
Dedicated to lowering barriers for developers, Lisk is creating the easiest JavaScript SDK for Blockchain applications development.
Blockchain is a complex topic. Our common goal is to simplify this in all areas.
Website https://lisk.io/
Brand video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_2OdMStAiw
Lisk Relaunch Event https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNoL4IE8GqI
Greetings from Berlin, Hüseyin
