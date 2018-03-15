Side Project — Dimer
1 hour ago from Abhimanyu Rana
Working on an app on the side to manage and publish technical documentation using Markdown. The focus is to keep the UI simple and embrace the beauty of minimal design. You can sign up now for early beta access. Feedback is welcome!
