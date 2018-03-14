InVision DSM Limitations and alternatives

Our team was really excited to dig in to the InVision DSM when it was announced! Seemed like it was going to solve a lot of issues in sharing guidelines with our team in multiple locations, but we've quickly run into some limitations. The biggest one being that there doesn't seem to be a way to export images larger than 1x. Additionally, shadows and other symbol elements aren't being recognized in the styleguide. The idea is really great but it seems to be really clunky in execution.

Anyone have any good alternatives worth checking out? Our team has instead been designing our own layouts in a Sketch document, saved to Abstract and using library symbols, then exporting the artboards to Sketch Cloud to share with a link. It's not bad (especially if your team doesn't have bandwidth to code a live styleguide).