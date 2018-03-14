Sketch Plugin Idea, Looking For Feedback
2 hours ago from Joseph Mueller
Hello, I'm looking to gauge interest if sketch users would be interested in a plugin that would bring css media queries features into Sketch.
MVP 1. Adjust top and bottom margin guides on symbols 2. Adjust type styles based on the artboard width 3 Swap symbols based on the artboard width
Anyone know of a plugins that are already doing this? If not would you be interested if I made one? Let me know your thoughts.
Thanks, Joe
