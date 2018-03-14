23 Designing for Voice When Alexa Doesn't Understand & Other Thoughts Around VUIs (uxdesign.cc)33 minutes ago from Jinny Seo, UX Designer at Sabre LabsLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now