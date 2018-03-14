If your portfolio/resume is a PDF should there be a maximum file size?
10 hours ago from Brln ., Designer
Currently reviewing portfolios and resumes. Some of the resumes are over 10MB. The work it most important, but should there also be a consideration for optimising the presentation?
