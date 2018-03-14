If your portfolio/resume is a PDF should there be a maximum file size?

10 hours ago from , Designer

Currently reviewing portfolios and resumes. Some of the resumes are over 10MB. The work it most important, but should there also be a consideration for optimising the presentation?

1 comment

  • Scott ThomasScott Thomas, 3 minutes ago

    Outlook.com or Gmail, the combined file size limit is 20 megabytes (MB) and for Exchange accounts (business email), the default combined file size limit is 10 MB.

    Probably wouldn't exceed over 10mb. Mainly due to some email restrictions. Although, 10mb! My full college portfolio was 4.5mb!

    Personally, I say nothing over 5mb.... I never heard of someone printing out a resume and saying "shit, they only exported their images at 180 dpi... well they aren't qualified"... its more like why isn't this loading or taking 8 years to print on my black and white laser printer.

    0 points