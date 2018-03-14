3 comments

  • Shekhar Gurav, 16 hours ago

    My immediate first impression (with my AdBlock on) is rather pleasant. Everything is right there and the minimal look feels fresh. The green is also attracting the attention where it should. What do you think?

    • Scott ThomasScott Thomas, 6 minutes ago

      "Everything is right there and the minimal look feels fresh" You sum it up right there. The only thing I would change is the mouse overs would changed the text green.

      The approach of the dropdown article is brilliantly executed... mainly helps that their articles aren't 20 scrolls long.

  • iterati designiterati design, 3 minutes ago

    Loving it, started visiting more. Previous design with whatever star team was designing it (including Brad Frost, Dan Mall, etc) felt old and boring.

    There are quirks, though... or maybe it's one of my 3 ad blockers :]

