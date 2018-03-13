Create interactive content online without code - Ceros is a cloud based creation platform (ceros.com)
3 hours ago from Jack Dixon, Creative Director
We're opening up Ceros for the first time ever to the design community to see what you create. We're mega excited about it. Access starts next week (March 19th) so sign up now to get your login information!
If you want to see the type of content that Ceros is capable of creating, check out www.ceros.com/inspire
