Adobe XD March Update

Hi Everyone,

Happy March! Following our February release which included features like support for vector graphics from Creative Cloud Libraries, basic pen and touch on Windows, preserve scroll position, and enhancements to Design Specs (Beta), our latest update is here, delivering some of the top requested features from the community:

Open Photoshop files in XD

Copy symbols between documents

Style grouped elements

Work with Sketch files

To get the details on what’s new, check out the release post here . Also be sure to check out the latest features in action on AdobeLive starting today through Mar. 15 from 9 AM - 4:30 PM PDT!

We’d love to hear what you think about this update! Please leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.

Thank you, Kyle from the XD Team