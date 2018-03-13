Live now: UX / UI design with Pablo Stanley, Alice Scalfi, Daniel Musa and Lex Valishvili
3 hours ago from Max Lind, sometimes Maxwell
3 hours ago from Max Lind, sometimes Maxwell
For our live stream this week on Behance we’re focusing on UX / UI design, with 4 designers joining to create, share and discuss how they approach their work. Get ideas, get inspired, and get answers from UX pros as they design XD experiences live.
Chat with designers directly in the Behance chat pod.
WHERE:http://behance.net/live
WHEN: All day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9AM PST, to 5PM PST. Archives will be available on the Creative Cloud YouTube channel: https://adobe.ly/AdobeLivePlaylist
WHO:Pablo Stanley is a San Francisco based product designer, originally from Mexico. He is the lead designer and Co-founder of a healthcare startup in SF called Carbon Health. Join Pablo as he shares his vast user interface and experience design knowledge. Over the three days, he’ll show how to incorporate a new product into a medical app for his company. https://www.pablostanley.com/
Alice Scalfi is an Italian designer who moved to Connecticut with the goal of gaining extensive knowledge on the business side of design. Alice is a Creative Manager for the digital marketing agency Avrio. This week Alice will design an eCommerce mobile application in Adobe XD. She will give us an introduction to UI/UX design, teaching us how to design a full user journey. Stick around until the end to learn how she develops micro interactions in After Effects. https://www.behance.net/AliceScalfi
Daniel Musa is a UI/UX and motion designer originally from Ukraine, currently living and working in Los Angeles. Daniel will focus on building both web and mobile experiences for a fictional company, after teaching us the basics of cross-platform experience design. Stay tuned to learn how to turn your ideas into an experience. https://www.behance.net/Warrow
Lex Valishvili is a Digital Designer originally from Russia, currently living and working in Portland, Oregon. His past clients include: McDonald’s, Harry’s, Freshly Picked, Ragu and Rags to Raches. Join graphic Lex as he creates a fictional mobile app in Adobe XD. This week he will design a brand new app, redesign an existing app and create a tablet experience highlighting the difference between the two processes..https://www.behance.net/lexvalishvili
You can view the exact schedule and times at:https://www.behance.net/live/schedule
We stream every Tue / Wed / Thur on Behance, changing up topics each week. If you have any requests or suggestions for themes, format, topics, guests or anything else, just leave a comment below.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now