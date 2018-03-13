Adobe XD - open .Sketch and .PSD files (adobe.com)
4 hours ago from Alexandru Năstase, Senior Visual Designer & Art Director @ anodpixels.com
4 hours ago from Alexandru Năstase, Senior Visual Designer & Art Director @ anodpixels.com
Holy shit. Adobe is gonna rip apart the market.
Adobe really seem to be getting their act together with XD, and implementing much sought after features very quickly. There's a list of feature requests and what's in development here; https://adobexd.uservoice.com/forums/353007-adobe-xd-feature-requests.
Is there any chance that Sketch also can open .xd files?
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now