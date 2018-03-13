Supernova Studio launches today - Convert Sketch to iOS, Android and RN

Hey Designers, Jiri here, the CEO and creator of the https://supernova.studio/.

We are incredibly excited to be launching our first official version of Supernova Studio today after 2 years of secret development and nearly a year in Public Beta. We’d like to thank the over 10,000 people who participated and helped us to take the product to where it is today.

Supernova aims to bridge the gap between developers and designers by automating the conversion of the Sketch mobile designs to native mobile UI. Here are some of the most prominent features:

• 1:1 conversion of design from Sketch to native components

• Automatic creation of responsive layouts

• Automatic resource detection and export (no need for slices)

• Automatic localization to 30 languages

• Creation of navigation chains and user flows

• The full-fledged multi-platform animation engine

• Export of code, assets, project, fonts, UI and everything you need for iOS, Android and React Native

• Supernova Cloud the one-of-a-kind collaboration platform

• Bonus for all your late night sessions: Light/Dark UI mode

.. and many more. We are on the mission to make the everyday work of developers and designers fun and interesting again, by removing the boring and tedious work of the interface creation. Supernova strives to empower designers and developers so they and their teams can focus on innovation.

In addition to Supernova Studio, we are thrilled to announce Supernova Cloud. Cloud is a next-generation collaboration platform which is unique in its ability to present working mobile apps on the web - instead of static presentation, Cloud presents mobile apps to your team and clients they are meant to be - fully responsive, with an option to switch to between languages with native components, fully interactive components. Best of all - Cloud is free for everyone.

If you are interested, here is the Medium article introducing Studio: https://medium.com/@appsupernova/introducing-supernova-studio-35335de5044c And here is the Medium article introducing Cloud: https://medium.com/@appsupernova/introducing-supernova-cloud-6b73d3e09650

Feel free to AMA and enjoy!