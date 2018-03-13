Supernova Studio launches today - Convert Sketch to iOS, Android and RN

Hey Designers, Jiri here, the CEO and creator of the https://supernova.studio/.

We are incredibly excited to be launching our first official version of Supernova Studio today after 2 years of secret development and nearly a year in Public Beta. We’d like to thank the over 10,000 people who participated and helped us to take the product to where it is today.

Supernova aims to bridge the gap between developers and designers by automating the conversion of the Sketch mobile designs to native mobile UI. Here are some of the most prominent features:

• 1:1 conversion of design from Sketch to native components

• Automatic creation of responsive layouts

• Automatic resource detection and export (no need for slices)

• Automatic localization to 30 languages

• Creation of navigation chains and user flows

• The full-fledged multi-platform animation engine

• Export of code, assets, project, fonts, UI and everything you need for iOS, Android and React Native

• Supernova Cloud  the  one-of-a-kind collaboration platform

• Bonus for all your late night sessions: Light/Dark UI mode

.. and many more. We are on the mission to make the everyday work of developers and designers fun and interesting again, by removing the boring and tedious work of the interface creation. Supernova strives to empower designers and developers so they and their teams can focus on innovation.

In addition to Supernova Studio, we are thrilled to announce Supernova Cloud. Cloud is a next-generation collaboration platform which is unique in its ability to present working mobile apps on the web - instead of static presentation, Cloud presents mobile apps to your team and clients they are meant to be - fully responsive, with an option to switch to between languages with native components, fully interactive components. Best of all - Cloud is free for everyone.

If you are interested, here is the Medium article introducing Studio: https://medium.com/@appsupernova/introducing-supernova-studio-35335de5044c And here is the Medium article introducing Cloud: https://medium.com/@appsupernova/introducing-supernova-cloud-6b73d3e09650

Feel free to AMA and enjoy!

  • Alex Dave, 11 minutes ago

    What if I don't want to pay a suscription but instead just one licence with a few updates à la Sketch by example?

    • Jiri TrecakJiri Trecak, a minute ago

      Hello Alex, currently, we don't support this model. It wasn't really compatible with the offering we have - so instead, we opted for a subscription model.

      The Supernova Cloud, on the other hand, is completely free for everyone - for the entire team, forever.

  • Daniel MarquesDaniel Marques, 9 minutes ago

    How does the integration with backend logic and data works?

    • Jiri TrecakJiri Trecak, a minute ago

      Hello Daniel,

      for the 1.0 launch, Supernova is strictly interface oriented tool - you'll be able to do the interface of your app, but you need to code the "guts" of the app yourself.

      Now that we can truly convert a design interface to a code that works, we are starting with the next phase of automation.

      Our goal is to introduce fully automated model/network solution - codename Thor - that should be available within 2-3 months. This will allow you to provide API of the backend and just link objects to respective UI components, everything else will be done by Supernova. After that, we'll introduce states and logic.

      Keep in mind, all of this will also be available on Supernova Cloud, so prototypes for your clients etc. will contain a real data fetched from your servers, for example.

      Hope this answers your question!

  • Wesley Bramwell, 18 minutes ago

    I'm really interested in this. For the life of me, I can't figure out how to create a trigger for a screen transition.

    Looks promising.

  • Jimmy HookerJimmy Hooker, 27 minutes ago

    Heads up, there's no actual link to the product or website, just medium articles.

    Also, this product sounds like a dream to me. I am very interested, and will be signing up for the trial.

    • Valentin de Bruyn, a minute ago

      Found the link at the end of the medium article: https://supernova.studio/

    • Jiri TrecakJiri Trecak, 20 minutes ago

      Hi Jimmy, thank you for pointing it out. To be honest, we didn't want to look as if we are promoting the paid Product - we just want people to know that it is out there and introduce it through articles so they can decide for themselves. But I have changed one name for the link now, so others don't have to look for it.

      Sincerely, Jiri

      • Jimmy HookerJimmy Hooker, 13 minutes ago

        It's not like you're spamming, this is a very relevant product to this community! A lot of designers (and engineers) wish they weren't constantly in a back and forth trying to adjust designs in a completed product. Our company is just about to start an Android project, and this could potentially save us a huge amount of time (I'd say at least a month), if it does what it promises..

        Be proud to promote it here! I'm certainly glad you posted it.

