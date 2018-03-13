45 Massimo #15 — Featuring visual identities by Larssen & Amaral, Mildred & Duck, Werklig, TheBakeryRocks, Socio Design, and DIA (massimo.brandpad.io)2 hours ago from Massimo 8–), Founder @ Hi, MassimoLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now