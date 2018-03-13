1 comment

  Aaron Wears Many Hats

    Ok, so today I'm not going to do a scathing review of "Design Trends that Aren't", because this is honestly quite a good little read.

    I like the fact that you've added in visual examples to support your arguments, and things like the alternative options to complex interactions is a handy bit of info.

    I don't like you capturing my phone number on your lead capture form, and pity whoever is going to sanitise the data afterwards.. haha.

    But overall, good content (!Great, in comparison to some of the "trends" articles posted here!), thanks for posting it.

