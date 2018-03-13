Web Design Trends 2018 – new ebook (uxpin.com)
3 hours ago from Krzysztof Stryjewski, Product Marketing Manager
3 hours ago from Krzysztof Stryjewski, Product Marketing Manager
Ok, so today I'm not going to do a scathing review of "Design Trends that Aren't", because this is honestly quite a good little read.
I like the fact that you've added in visual examples to support your arguments, and things like the alternative options to complex interactions is a handy bit of info.
I don't like you capturing my phone number on your lead capture form, and pity whoever is going to sanitise the data afterwards.. haha.
But overall, good content (!Great, in comparison to some of the "trends" articles posted here!), thanks for posting it.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now