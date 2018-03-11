What's your criteria for a good portfolio

I'm am currently in the process of reviewing portfolios and can see that it could be quite subjective, it would be great to here what your process is of reviewing for example a portfolio for a visual design job.

  • Dirk HCM van BoxtelDirk HCM van Boxtel, 3 minutes ago

    Most important in a portfolio for ANY role:

    Show off the skills that are most vital to your role.

    That sounds silly, but a lot of us (including myself!) have at one point been guilty of showing off what else we're good at, more so than what actually applies to our role.

    Don't get lost in coming up with an original portoflio idea: getting it out there is step 1. Just let your work do the talking.

    So again: your portfolio framework (website, PDF, whatever medium) doesn't have to be the most original thing since sliced bread - as long as you can show that the work you've done is great.

  • Cameron SageyCameron Sagey, 25 minutes ago

    I think really original or conceptual thinking that shows in the work is important. Honesty about what role they had in each project, showing process work, and obviously the aesthetic. Often bad hierarchy / size relationships is a red flag, but to an extent that's a hard skill so if the thinking is there, it matters less. The way they communicate and explain their work is important too.

  • Todd Cantley, 34 minutes ago

    Is the work good? Is the work fake? Is the work theirs?

