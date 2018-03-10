What are some design agencies that publicly list their pricing?
3 hours ago from Jason Li, Design Co-founder @ TomYum [tomyum.design]
I came across these two:
https://worstofalldesign.com/brandup-pricing and http://addpbj.com/service-pricing
Considering doing this myself as a way to set expectations.
