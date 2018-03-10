What are some design agencies that publicly list their pricing?

3 hours ago from , Design Co-founder @ TomYum [tomyum.design]

I came across these two:

https://worstofalldesign.com/brandup-pricing and http://addpbj.com/service-pricing

Considering doing this myself as a way to set expectations.

  • Marcel van Werkhoven, 1 hour ago

    Some of those Hubspot partner agencies do this as well with their retainers.

    Overall I think it's a nice way to manage expectations. I don't list prices on our websites but in our first response to an inquiry we always give a ballpark figure based on what they want so clients know what to expect in terms of pricing.

    Overall I would say it gets very difficult to deliver a good product for less than $5000 or 3500 Euro when it comes to websites. All the things that used to be optional such as SEO, having a good copywriter write content etc. have become mandatory if you want to have any sort of success with your online marketing.

  • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 1 minute ago

    Not an agency but Crew made this design calculator. I find it super cool:

    - App Calculator

    - Website Calculator

    - Logo design Calculator

