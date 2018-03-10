Why do you subscribe to design newsletters?

10 hours ago from , Lets do this

I always wonder why many people subscribe to design newsletters. Do you really read all newsletters you got in your email?

  • iterati designiterati design, 4 minutes ago

    FOMO

    I don't read everything, but scan through and pick interesting pieces, then scan through those and select a couple to read.

    Although I mainly use RSS, newsletters are also a great way to have information flowing to you instead and you opening bookmarks and scrolling through feeds to see what's new and learn stuff.

  • Larry IoannidisLarry Ioannidis, 3 hours ago

    Not all of them. But if there is something really interesting, I will read it. For example Sketch prototyping feature. I read about that :P

    • Jan ZhengJan Zheng, 1 minute ago

      to think of it, that's their only email that caught my eye as well. the other stuff gets deleted

