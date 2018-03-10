Why do you subscribe to design newsletters?
10 hours ago from Nick Bernian, Lets do this
I always wonder why many people subscribe to design newsletters. Do you really read all newsletters you got in your email?
FOMO
I don't read everything, but scan through and pick interesting pieces, then scan through those and select a couple to read.
Although I mainly use RSS, newsletters are also a great way to have information flowing to you instead and you opening bookmarks and scrolling through feeds to see what's new and learn stuff.
Not all of them. But if there is something really interesting, I will read it. For example Sketch prototyping feature. I read about that :P
to think of it, that's their only email that caught my eye as well. the other stuff gets deleted
