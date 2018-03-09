Technologist’s Hippocratic Oath -An optional oath for building ethically considered experiences. (builttoadapt.io)
9 hours ago from Mariesa Dale, Product Designer @PivotalLabs
"I will not be ashamed to say “I don’t know,” nor will I fail to call upon my colleagues when the skills of another are needed for deeper critique or diversity of thought."
^ this, a thousand times, this.
