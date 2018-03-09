Sketch Copy and Paste, now in Framer (framer.com)
8 hours ago from Georgemaine Lourens, Designer at Framer
8 hours ago from Georgemaine Lourens, Designer at Framer
You asked for it, we made it happen. Now you can copy and paste artboards, groups, shapes, text layers, and paths directly from Sketch into Framer. Download the latest update and speed up your design workflow today.
We’re super excited to launch this brand new Framer—Sketch integration, and would love your feedback on which elements you think are missing. And if you’re running into issues, please feel free to reach out!
Ok now haptic feedback :)
I just started using Framer so I didn't know to want this until, like, yesterday.
Seriously, though, the Sketch copy+paste is awesome.
Amazing work once again! So glad to see features like this roll-out! I would love some renewed focus on the Prototyping side of Framer, it by far the best tool for prototyping
Just waiting for Framer to support dev collaboration (css inspect mode etc.) and then I think I can cancel my Sketch license and subscription to Figma. Great job Framer!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now