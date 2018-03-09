5 comments

  • Krijn Rijshouwer, 7 hours ago

    You asked for it, we made it happen. Now you can copy and paste artboards, groups, shapes, text layers, and paths directly from Sketch into Framer. Download the latest update and speed up your design workflow today.

  • Benjamin den BoerBenjamin den Boer, 5 hours ago

    We’re super excited to launch this brand new Framer—Sketch integration, and would love your feedback on which elements you think are missing. And if you’re running into issues, please feel free to reach out!

    • Sean LesterSean Lester, 1 minute ago

      Ok now haptic feedback :)

      I just started using Framer so I didn't know to want this until, like, yesterday.

      Seriously, though, the Sketch copy+paste is awesome.

  • Judah GuttmannJudah Guttmann, 3 hours ago

    Amazing work once again! So glad to see features like this roll-out! I would love some renewed focus on the Prototyping side of Framer, it by far the best tool for prototyping

  • Martin JerkovicMartin Jerkovic, 3 hours ago

    Just waiting for Framer to support dev collaboration (css inspect mode etc.) and then I think I can cancel my Sketch license and subscription to Figma. Great job Framer!

