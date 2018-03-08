How do you handle terrible leaders?

We all have had them: terrible bosses and leaders. Currently, I am going through a rigorous DiSC 363 Leadership Competency Review at my organization and it's definitely given me validation on areas where I know I am strong in and what I need to improve upon. As part of my commitment to being a better leader to my design team, I'm curious to hear from DN what situations they have run into with terrible leaders/bosses and how you've handled them.

For those curious about DiSC 363.