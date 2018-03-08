How do you handle terrible leaders?

We all have had them: terrible bosses and leaders. Currently, I am going through a rigorous DiSC 363 Leadership Competency Review at my organization and it's definitely given me validation on areas where I know I am strong in and what I need to improve upon. As part of my commitment to being a better leader to my design team, I'm curious to hear from DN what situations they have run into with terrible leaders/bosses and how you've handled them.

For those curious about DiSC 363.

  • Marc EdwardsMarc Edwards, 3 hours ago

    If a situation isn’t working out, and for whatever reason you feel like your boss, manager or a group leader isn’t doing the right thing or providing the support required, I think there are really only two options.

    1. Approach them directly about it.

    Doing this in private will likely make it less confrontational. It’s also probably a good idea to be very careful with what’s said and how, and also important to make sure what’s said is documented. For this reason, I tend to resolve these kind of things via email. If it ever turns into an issue, there are timestamps and everything said is listed in full. You could escalate things further, but doing so may be an exhausting battle you don’t win (I’ve seen senior management cover for bad managers on many occasions).

    2. If the first option doesn’t work, leave, if you can.

    Your metal health is important, and you’re probably not doing your coworkers any favours by ignoring or patching over a bad boss, manager or leader. It’s probably best to not quit on the spot — plan your exit carefully, and have someone else to go before you say anything.

    If you have an exit interview, I think it’s completely fine to say nothing, if you choose to — the company’s issues are theirs. If you want, you could definitely let them know why you’re leaving, but it is up to them to figure this stuff out.

  • Mitch Malone, 3 minutes ago

    To be clear—I don't think leaders and bosses are the same thing. You report to bosses and more or less have to do what they say. But you choose to follow a leader.

    It would be easy to deal with a bad leader. You simply don't follow them.

    The first thing I do if I have a bad boss is communicate the challenges I'm having with them as clearly and delicately as possible, a la Radical Candor style. If progress isn't made after that in a timely manner, I might see if I can switch teams to be under a new boss. If that's not possible, I would strongly consider leaving. I have left companies in the past due to a bad manager.

