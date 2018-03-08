Bitcoin Whitepaper Poster (btcposter.com)
8 hours ago from Arda Karacizmeli, Designer
8 hours ago from Arda Karacizmeli, Designer
Hey everyone,
We designed a Bitcoin Whitepaper poster. Please let us know if you have any questions!
I have a question...not really...but...isn't there a comma separator missing? $9.90 for non-unique print sounds more realistic, right?
Hey Marcel,
The poster is A0 sized and it's going to be printed in limited quantities with high quality print, which comes at a higher cost. So, it's not your typical poster.
Thanks for your feedback :)
That's a very fair price for this poster size and quality, and shipping is included. I might buy one :D
I didn't mean to sound rude. It's just...come on...a standard offset printing option would be anywhere around $5-8 per piece if you limit to 100 posters. I've seen unique prints (limited to 1 print!) for $35 free shipping included. I just feel bad for people falling for this. Sorry.
That's a fair concern. We aren't going with offset printing for the sake of quality. And at A0 size, printing in high quality is costly. Don't forget that we're also shipping for free out of Amsterdam.
Do you take bitcoin?
Hey Cory, yes we do. Wouldn't do it any other way!
Seems fair - and love the layout. Buying one.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now