9 comments

  • Arda Karacizmeli, 8 hours ago

    Hey everyone,

    We designed a Bitcoin Whitepaper poster. Please let us know if you have any questions!

    5 points
  • Marcel M., 7 hours ago

    I have a question...not really...but...isn't there a comma separator missing? $9.90 for non-unique print sounds more realistic, right?

    2 points
    • Arda Karacizmeli, 7 hours ago

      Hey Marcel,

      The poster is A0 sized and it's going to be printed in limited quantities with high quality print, which comes at a higher cost. So, it's not your typical poster.

      Thanks for your feedback :)

      7 points
      • Matt SharpeMatt Sharpe, 1 hour ago

        That's a very fair price for this poster size and quality, and shipping is included. I might buy one :D

        8 points
      • Marcel M., 2 hours ago

        I didn't mean to sound rude. It's just...come on...a standard offset printing option would be anywhere around $5-8 per piece if you limit to 100 posters. I've seen unique prints (limited to 1 print!) for $35 free shipping included. I just feel bad for people falling for this. Sorry.

        1 point
        • Arda Karacizmeli, 2 hours ago

          That's a fair concern. We aren't going with offset printing for the sake of quality. And at A0 size, printing in high quality is costly. Don't forget that we're also shipping for free out of Amsterdam.

          7 points
  • Cory Williams, 1 hour ago

    Do you take bitcoin?

    1 point
  • Jon MyersJon Myers, a minute ago

    Seems fair - and love the layout. Buying one.

    0 points