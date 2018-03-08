3 comments
Aaron Wears Many Hats, 3 minutes ago
Really slick looking tool. For anyone else wondering (Because I was!), enough people now use browsers to not need vendor prefixes on the backgrounds... Which is nice. https://stackoverflow.com/a/9549504/5580153
Mikael Staer, 7 minutes ago
Slick. I just wish it used hsla() which has better browser support than rgba().
Roman Pohorecki, 3 minutes ago
This is the best CSS gradient generator I've used.
