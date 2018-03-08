I'm selfishly teaching design to my engineers (medium.com)
10 hours ago from Chris Gallello, Founder at Purple
I hope this triggers a wave of 'should coders learn to design' thinkpieces.
Haha. I mean that's basically what I'm advocating for. Not full on design, but learning bits and pieces can make them better engineers.
yeah, i think that's the best approach. Better collaboration and understanding of each other's jobs is more productive than just expecting designers to code.
