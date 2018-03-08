Why are my shots not that popular?
1 day ago from Thierry van Trirum, Freelance Graphic Designer
I added a new dribbble shot yesterday https://dribbble.com/shots/4317153-Kramer-Ko-logo and I have 20 likes and 47 views so far but my shot is not really popular. And I know being popular is hard and you must have a lot of followers but how can one get followers if your shots are not popular. Is it something that has to do with my tags or my work?
Let me know!
