Why are my shots not that popular?

1 day ago from , Freelance Graphic Designer

I added a new dribbble shot yesterday https://dribbble.com/shots/4317153-Kramer-Ko-logo and I have 20 likes and 47 views so far but my shot is not really popular. And I know being popular is hard and you must have a lot of followers but how can one get followers if your shots are not popular. Is it something that has to do with my tags or my work?

Let me know!

  • Mikael StaerMikael Staer, 1 hour ago

    You can be a successful and skilled designer without Dribbble.

    Focus on doing good work instead. Likes and votes mean nothing in the end.

  • Dan Winer, 2 hours ago

    No idea about dribbble popularity, just wanted to say that horse head logo, skate deck and Kanye book are awesome.

  • Julio Marroquin, 2 minutes ago

    Love the deck! wow!

  • Paul BrophyPaul Brophy, 5 hours ago

    Hey Thierry,

    First I'd like to say I wouldn't worry about the quality of your work from the 'posting on Dribbble' point of view. It's looking pretty darn good to me. :)

    Personally I think it's just a symptom of how Dribbble works, that being that it doesn't necessarily reflect great work – but rather showcases eye-catching bits of aesthetically driven projects.

    It could also be down to browsing habits. I use Dribbble a lot and I love some of the work on there, but I actually don't spend that much time 'liking' projects – even those I really do like.

    Being a UI designer myself I find it hard to create shots that encapsulate the essence of a project without them becoming a bit unrealistic, isolated or unfaithful to the original solution. Therefore I would be creating shots specifically for pleasing a Dribbble audience and garnering likes, rather than showing my capability of solving a design solution. But I would say that is also an approach in itself after all. :)

    • Thierry van Trirum, 3 hours ago

      Hi Brophy,

      Thanks for the feedback! I quite like Dribbble as a platform to find and inspiration and post my work on, but I think you are right. Sometimes I get the feeling that there's even a Dribbble kind of style to the work that is liked a lot. Even specific colors sometimes. I think creating shots specifically for the Dribbble audience would feel a bit fake, or maybe more: a bit empty for me. I gues I'll just keep posting my work (it's a great tool for a quick portfolio-like overview of my work) on Dribbble and see where it will go haha.

      Thanks again!

