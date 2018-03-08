UX Designers - How do you Spec?

I am in the position of being, metaphorically speaking, the bridge between a team of visual designers and developers. Making specs of finalized visual designs and hand over the devs. Is it making these specifications as CSS variables an ethical way of doing it and avoid the Zombie Styleguide?

  • George Brown, 2 hours ago

    ok, 'metaphorically' stop being a bridge and leave the communication and delivery methods between vd's and devs to themselves. It doesn't makes sense if I decide which car you'd feel most comfortable. Let them decide their own It sounds like you're not the one who've been designing so you shouldn't decide which tool they should use for delivery. It's not about the which, tool. It's about the most useful tool. And that changes and depend on time/project/work flow/ etc

    • A B, 5 minutes ago

      Agreed. If the files are delivered correctly and devs have access to the right tools i.e. Zeplin or Invision Inspect, then I can't see any need for an intermediary. These will automate most of the hard work.

      Unless you want the extra work, of course.

  • David BogradDavid Bograd, 2 hours ago

    Zeplin.io might be the solution: https://zeplin.io/

    Figma also has this feature build in, as far as I know.

    • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 9 minutes ago

      Plus one for Figma. In fact, I'm glad those days already came, when we (designers) don't need to write docs and don't need to switch to external additional tool to support devs team with guides.

  • Charlie McCullochCharlie McCulloch, 2 hours ago

    +1 for zeplin. Saves an enormous amount of time since the spec & assets are generated from your designs. For more complicated things I would rely on a user flow diagram to show the overal journey + zeplin for the visual details.

  • Jean P, 2 hours ago

    I am Figma user since the beta days, and an evangelist of it, but did not ask anything about software.

    Working in a huge company like mine, 1000+, where devs are scattered around the globe you need to set up a design language. And big companies like mine are not keen on switching their process, they just need to ship right now, preferably yesterday and they don't really care how. I am taking the responsibility of setting a design system that I can build and maintain with the others. (see Polaris, Carbon, Atlassian, Nachos - design systems)

    The comments in this thread are just the quick fix and they won't work long-term.

    I just wanted to hear personal opinion in delivering to devs, and what findings you found in this process.

    If the devs work faster with CSS variables in building up a design system rather than showing them a jpeg of how to space things.

  • Matt WalkerMatt Walker, 1 minute ago

    Holy Waterfall process...

    Just have the designers and devs sit together. Have them use InVision spec or something. That's crazy.

  • Vlad Burca, a minute ago

    I'm guessing that you want to deliver designs from Photoshop in which case you could use https://zeplin.io/ as suggested already by other friends or http://www.wuwacorp.com/specking/ (I use it for fine-touching, last edits specs)

  • Tyson KingsburyTyson Kingsbury, a minute ago

    another vote here for Figma.

    We're about 70 odd people here at my company, and growing all the time.

    about half or so are involved in building our own software. The other half would be on the consulting side of the firm. (we build and market our own software, as well as consult on other projects near and far)

    there's plenty of times when teams are distributed far and wide and posting jpegs or sending out photoshop docs is just a broken mess of a solution. doesn't matter if you plug it into marvel or some other app to produce specs...

    with figma, you can do everything design-wise you would have done previously, but now you can share it easily with everyone...stake-holders, dev teams, etc... they have access to everything, size, colour, shape, images, css, all of it.... it can be the 'one-true-source' of truth for a project....

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, a minute ago

    What do you mean by zombie styleguide?

  • Artur Eldib, a minute ago

    Have you tried Webflow for a living style guide? Designers can work straight in there with some powerful features like motion. Then devs would just grab the code and plug in the js.

  • Jean P, 4 hours ago

    And eventually, evolve these CSS Variables into a Design System? Having defined a set of variables defined can keep the design consistent rather than doing it old school by pointing out "XYZ px"on visuals.

