Where to print our gear and merch?
6 hours ago from Kenneth Jensen, Design Director & Partner at aju.dk
We're looking to produce notebooks and other printed gear, but I am curious to who you'd all recommend for the best quality and possibilities.
I think we're going to do simple stuff as embossing our logo into the covers along with some simple textures.
Looking forward to hear some suggestions :)
