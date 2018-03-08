Where to print our gear and merch?

6 hours ago from , Design Director & Partner at aju.dk

We're looking to produce notebooks and other printed gear, but I am curious to who you'd all recommend for the best quality and possibilities.

I think we're going to do simple stuff as embossing our logo into the covers along with some simple textures.

Looking forward to hear some suggestions :)

3 comments

  • Ana SêrroAna Sêrro, 1 hour ago

    I'm not sure if you're willing to order internationally (seems like you're located in Denmark?) but I can vouch for Noted In Style for the notebooks at least. The company I was previously worked for has used them at least 2 times for different notebook designs and the quality was really good and the finish very sleek. They offer different notebook styles but I definitely recommend the Moleskine Volant or Cahier products for customization.

    Note: I'm not affiliated with NotedInStyle, just speaking from experience :)

    1 point
    • Kenneth JensenKenneth Jensen, a minute ago

      We are totally open to ordering from anywhere, if the quality is there.

      Thank you so much for the suggestions, it does look like a solid producer :)

      0 points
  • Smile Studio, 2 minutes ago

    https://www.moo.com/ ;) top notch

    0 points