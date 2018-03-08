7 comments

  • Florian GrauFlorian Grau, 1 hour ago

    I'm having serious performance issues because auf Paddy, so I won't/cannot use it for the time being.

    1 point
  • iterati designiterati design, a minute ago

    It's been posted before. Twice.

    0 points
  • Ktryn Dsrs (English is my 2nd language)Ktryn Dsrs (English is my 2nd language), 2 minutes ago

    Don't care about people who says that this link have already been posted. Not everyone have seen this amazing plugin. Thank you a lot for the share for this time saving wonder ;)

    0 points
  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, a minute ago

    I've been using this for dynamic width buttons. Works great.

    0 points
  • boccting ru, a minute ago

    jkjkdsfsdfsf

    0 points
  • Yann Penhouet, 6 hours ago

    Automated padding, spacing and alignment for your Sketch layers

    " There are some similar plugins out there that do some of the features of this plugin, but none of them do all of it in the simple way I wanted them to.

    Automatic: Most other plugins require a keyboard shortcut for them to be applied, or re-applied. This is all done automatically as you manipulate your layers; simply deselect everything, and will be updated. Visible properties: It's easy to scan your layer list to see what padding / spacing is applied to your layers and groups; without the need to select them individually. This is because all the properties are set via the layer's name. No special data manipulation: This simply resizes and moves your layers to optimal positions – it doesn't turn your groups into a special 'Stack group' or something; so other people or programs such as Zeplin, can read the Sketch file perfectly fine, without the need for this plugin too. Lightweight: It just does a couple of core things – it's not bloated with a bunch of unused features. "

    0 points
    • Maciej SkrzyszewskiMaciej Skrzyszewski, a minute ago

      This is great! I've been using Modulizer plugin for quite a while now, but having the object auto-adjust the size after the content changes is such a nice addition and timesaver. Thanks Yann!

      0 points