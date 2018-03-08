Sketch Plugin - Paddy (github.com)
6 hours ago from Yann Penhouet, UX/UI Designer at Wiztivi
I'm having serious performance issues because auf Paddy, so I won't/cannot use it for the time being.
It's been posted before. Twice.
Don't care about people who says that this link have already been posted. Not everyone have seen this amazing plugin. Thank you a lot for the share for this time saving wonder ;)
I've been using this for dynamic width buttons. Works great.
Automated padding, spacing and alignment for your Sketch layers
" There are some similar plugins out there that do some of the features of this plugin, but none of them do all of it in the simple way I wanted them to.
Automatic: Most other plugins require a keyboard shortcut for them to be applied, or re-applied. This is all done automatically as you manipulate your layers; simply deselect everything, and will be updated. Visible properties: It's easy to scan your layer list to see what padding / spacing is applied to your layers and groups; without the need to select them individually. This is because all the properties are set via the layer's name. No special data manipulation: This simply resizes and moves your layers to optimal positions – it doesn't turn your groups into a special 'Stack group' or something; so other people or programs such as Zeplin, can read the Sketch file perfectly fine, without the need for this plugin too. Lightweight: It just does a couple of core things – it's not bloated with a bunch of unused features. "
This is great! I've been using Modulizer plugin for quite a while now, but having the object auto-adjust the size after the content changes is such a nice addition and timesaver. Thanks Yann!
