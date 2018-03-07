Designers, what does trouble you in your journey of designing real-life projects?

Hey all,

Lately, I have been rapidly evolving http://uijar.com, as I learn more about how to build things with Ruby on Rails :D, to be more than an inspiration source, but a useful place with a great community of designers

One of the challenges I used to have was finding real-life project examples so I have started curating https://uijar.com

One other challenge was getting constructive feedback for my WIP designs, so I'm building that feature. I will start giving private beta access soon.

I wanted to hear what other things troubles you in your journey of designing real-life projects so that I could (hopefully) come up with solutions under https://uijar.com

Thank you!

  • Andrew Richardson, 41 minutes ago

    Designer/Dev communication about animation is pretty hard ATM. Traditional design tools cannot communicate this well and prototyping every micro interaction can be incredibly time consuming.

    • Oykun YilmazOykun Yilmaz, 1 minute ago

      Yes I agree. For now, I find it most efficient to tweak with engineers unless I'm given access to codes to do it myself.

  • Jonathan ShariatJonathan Shariat, 1 hour ago

    Working with a copywriter has been difficult. They need to edit the text and I need to work in my sketch files. So either they have to "telephone" updates to me and then I have to update (wasted time), or there are file conflicts when we both edit Sketch files.

    Abstract and other versioning software aren't cutting it either as they compare page lvl changes not layer lvl changes. So we have decide if we want to keep my UI changes or their copy changes. Useless until they get more granular.

    • Oykun YilmazOykun Yilmaz, 1 hour ago

      ah I hear you. I passed that on to developers though :D I ask copyrighters to contact developers to update in the code as it takes less time for them, plus when they give me to update the designs, all I actually do is passing the same copy on to developers, so I'm not really needed in there :D

    • joe andersonjoe anderson, 1 hour ago

      Curious how Figma's real time capabilities could help here if you were hypothetically using them. I imagine changing some text like headlines and subheadlines impacts the design so that would suck though. But maybe they can comment, and change paragraphs of text that don't impact the design as much?

      • Jonathan ShariatJonathan Shariat, 17 minutes ago

        It does but the only caveat to that is often times its hard to see whats changed so if they move something on accident or delete a screen, etc its hard to moderate that. Has that changed in Figma? (Its been a while since I checked it out)

      • Oykun YilmazOykun Yilmaz, 3 minutes ago

        Figma would certainly help, only for some who has at least basic knowledge about design though since editing directly in the source file by someone who doesn't know what he is doing can cause problems.

    • Marc Olivier LapierreMarc Olivier Lapierre, 3 minutes ago

      This is my biggest issue currently. It gets so complicated very quickly. I'm working on a project right now where there's a UX (me), a copywriter and a UI designer. We're on a tight schedule so we're all working in parallel and sometimes on the same pages. The amount of Sketch files and PNG that we send through Slack each day is ridiculous.

      I still haven't found a productive way to collaborate. We spend so much time going back and forth interrupting each other that it even gets hard to just concentrate and do the work. I started to use Figma for my personal projects and I'm slowly drifting away from Sketch. I think I could probably make this work with Figma since we'd all be working on the same file in real time. Maybe having a "Copy" artboard for the copywriter next to the "Design" one could work. It would also be easier to see what changed since they'd be right next to each other. But it involves switching the whole team to Figma, which is no easy task...

      I think InVision Studio aims to fix some of those issues but I just can't see myself switching my whole workflow there. We use it for clients and presentations but I've had so many issues that I don't think I can trust it anymore.

    • Andrew Richardson, 1 minute ago

      One of the big reasons I've switched to Figma. Copy editing is really really easy when they can simply leave a comment on what they want changed, or you can give them edit access if you are confident in their ability to not move things around and edit the copy.

