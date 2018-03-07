Designers, what does trouble you in your journey of designing real-life projects?
5 hours ago from Oykun Yilmaz, uijar.com
Hey all,
Lately, I have been rapidly evolving http://uijar.com, as I learn more about how to build things with Ruby on Rails :D, to be more than an inspiration source, but a useful place with a great community of designers
One of the challenges I used to have was finding real-life project examples so I have started curating https://uijar.com
One other challenge was getting constructive feedback for my WIP designs, so I'm building that feature. I will start giving private beta access soon.
I wanted to hear what other things troubles you in your journey of designing real-life projects so that I could (hopefully) come up with solutions under https://uijar.com
Thank you!
