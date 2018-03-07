Show DN: Optimage 2 – Compress images and documents thoroughly (getoptimage.com)
14 hours ago from Vlad Danilov, Founder at Optimage
14 hours ago from Vlad Danilov, Founder at Optimage
Looks good. How is this different/better than ImageOptim?
Optimage is different on many levels.
Lossless compression. PNG is about 3-10% smaller on average. The best test I could found is https://css-ig.net/png-tools-overview. Total savings: Optimage 1 787 523 B vs ZopfliPNG (used in ImageOptim) 1 507 775 B. That's about 3%. While in the reduction subset, it's about 7% on top of ImageOptim. JPEG and GIF are about the same, although individual GIFs can be smaller. Optimage also supports SVG, PDF, ICO and ICNS out-of-the-box. ImageOptim requires Node.js to be installed for SVGO.
Lossy compression. Optimage, at least for my own projects, is good enough for automatic lossy on random images. That means gradients won't be broken by color quantization, JPEGs won't end up overly compressed because average error is low (it applies to many other tools). This is where numbers deviate the most. My bar is high here. Not JPEGmini and TinyPNG but pngquant, Zoplfi, Guetzli and beyond.
App. Pausing, file renaming, configurable destination folder, auto-scaling parallel processing (image compression is slow but it should not stand in a way of other activities), etc.
Things like color management, conversion to sRGB (only doing it if the attached profile is actually different), auto rotation for photos using Orientation tags (it's lossless in lossless mode), etc.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now