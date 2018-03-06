3 comments
Oleksandr Valius, 3 hours ago
I can say you know clever words, but use them wrong. This is not an art, not postmodernizm and not iconoclastic.
Oliver Swig, 4 hours ago
Whats the concept? The type is set really weird. Pick an alignment and use that, right now the rag is all over the place. Looks like a junior graphic designer made it.
Start with an idea, not trends.
sean lionin, a minute ago
Love the shapes + gradient !!!
