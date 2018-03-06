3 comments

  • Oleksandr ValiusOleksandr Valius, 3 hours ago

    I can say you know clever words, but use them wrong. This is not an art, not postmodernizm and not iconoclastic.

    5 points
  • Oliver Swig, 4 hours ago

    Whats the concept? The type is set really weird. Pick an alignment and use that, right now the rag is all over the place. Looks like a junior graphic designer made it.

    Start with an idea, not trends.

    2 points
  • sean lionin, a minute ago

    Love the shapes + gradient !!!

    0 points