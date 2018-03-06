12 comments
Chrystalla Pieri, 7 hours ago
Hey guys!
The Proto.io team has been working on this awesome new product called Overflow - User flows done right.
Overflow makes creating beautiful user flows an effortless task, leaving time to focus on what matters: communicating designs to get valuable feedback. Overflow diagrams can be previewed as a captivating presentation or a click-through rapid prototype to help designers tell the story behind their designs.
We would love to hear your thoughts on it and don't forget to request an early access to beta.
Looking forward to your thoughts :)
Cheers
Arul Imran, 3 hours ago
This looks great. What are the file types supported by Overflow? Can we import Sketch files? How about Adobe XD?
Alexis Piperides, 3 hours ago
Hey Arul, thanks! We will launch with support for Sketch but all the most popular design tools will follow ;)
Bob Muller, 2 hours ago
Figma fan here ;)
Kamushken Roman, 1 minute ago
Hey, Bob. Everything they're providing already implemented in Figma :-P
Alexis Piperides, 11 minutes ago
Hey Bob,
Figma is on our todo list! ;)
Kamushken Roman, 3 hours ago
Look like you're a little bit late with Sketch 49 update released recently. What's the value to go to external additional tool to just connect screens and imitate prototyping? Video doesn't speak to much related to my question
Natalie Masrujeh, 37 minutes ago
Hey,
On the contrary, we compliment completely the new release of Sketch. Overflow, is a cross-platform tool that integrates and syncs seamlessly with the most popular design tools to allow designers to create beautiful user flows.
You can ready more here: https://blog.prototypr.io/meet-overflow-9b2d926b6093
Ben Gifford, 2 hours ago
Looks like this (Overflow) is for articulating functional flows / object relationships with additional context. Could see this be helpful for sharing, presentation, documentation.
Todd F, 1 hour ago
Is it hosted by you, or is it a stand-alone desktop application?
Chrystalla Pieri, 1 hour ago
Hey Todd, it's a desktop application.
Alexis Piperides, 2 minutes ago
Stand-alone MacOS app.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now