  • Chrystalla Pieri, 7 hours ago

    Hey guys!

    The Proto.io team has been working on this awesome new product called Overflow - User flows done right.

    Overflow makes creating beautiful user flows an effortless task, leaving time to focus on what matters: communicating designs to get valuable feedback. Overflow diagrams can be previewed as a captivating presentation or a click-through rapid prototype to help designers tell the story behind their designs.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on it and don't forget to request an early access to beta.

    Looking forward to your thoughts :)

    Cheers

  • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 3 hours ago

    Look like you're a little bit late with Sketch 49 update released recently. What's the value to go to external additional tool to just connect screens and imitate prototyping? Video doesn't speak to much related to my question

    • Natalie Masrujeh, 37 minutes ago

      Hey,

      On the contrary, we compliment completely the new release of Sketch. Overflow, is a cross-platform tool that integrates and syncs seamlessly with the most popular design tools to allow designers to create beautiful user flows.

      You can ready more here: https://blog.prototypr.io/meet-overflow-9b2d926b6093

    • Ben GiffordBen Gifford, 2 hours ago

      Looks like this (Overflow) is for articulating functional flows / object relationships with additional context. Could see this be helpful for sharing, presentation, documentation.

  • Todd FTodd F, 1 hour ago

    Is it hosted by you, or is it a stand-alone desktop application?

