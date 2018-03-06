5 comments

  • Matt CastilloMatt Castillo, 1 hour ago

    While I think this product is really neat, I think the marketing page copy could use some flavor.

    Subform is a visual tool that surfaces layout constraints at design-time in a useful and usable way—while still being true to the production medium.

  • john Cooper, 3 hours ago

    $25 a month for a beta? No thanks! CC is $10 bucks a month if you play your cards right. Granted CC isnt the tool youd necessarily want to use but its a proven product.

    • Marcel M., 3 hours ago

      CC is definitely anywhere around $50. You mean 1 standalone product of CC, right?

  • timmy david, a minute ago

  • David ThornDavid Thorn, 1 minute ago

    First time trying it out, couldn't use the Add Box feature like the "Getting Started" videos suggested.

    Apparently I'm either doing something wrong, or it's buggy.

    Hoping I don't have to trudge along to figure out the rest of the software.

