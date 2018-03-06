Subform — New website & Open beta (subformapp.com)
10 hours ago from Bob Muller, ⚡️ Product Designer
While I think this product is really neat, I think the marketing page copy could use some flavor.
Subform is a visual tool that surfaces layout constraints at design-time in a useful and usable way—while still being true to the production medium.
woof
$25 a month for a beta? No thanks! CC is $10 bucks a month if you play your cards right. Granted CC isnt the tool youd necessarily want to use but its a proven product.
CC is definitely anywhere around $50. You mean 1 standalone product of CC, right?
First time trying it out, couldn't use the Add Box feature like the "Getting Started" videos suggested.
Apparently I'm either doing something wrong, or it's buggy.
Hoping I don't have to trudge along to figure out the rest of the software.
