11 hours ago from Caleb Barclay, Practice
Love the colour palette. Gorgeous.
One tiny thing, I had no idea there was more content below until I accidentally scrolled, might want to add some affordance that there's more stuff down there.
Great job otherwise!
http://dopeoplescroll.com/ *trollface
Agreed. Normally I'm a scroller, but because I had interacted so much with the calculated I completely didn't think about scrolling further down. If I didn't see this comment I would have missed it.
Great feedback, thank you! The hero layout might be the reason why the eyes move horizontally, instead of downward. I'll see where I can add a signifier to move the progression to scroll. Thanks again!
Looks stunning, but holy crap is the calculation optimistic! :D
Thank you! I'm glad you find it optimistic. Many people say it's too pessimistic / conservative so that must mean your retirement is on point :)
Nice! I've been using a number of these fairly heavily recently, and this is by far the nicest one I've seen.
There are a number of other calculators you could add here (401k, High-yield savings account, etc).
Edit: Also your newsletter sign up has a type: "Subcribe"
I'm glad you like this one! The traction from today is super motivating so we have a lot of ideas to vet, including 401k, savings, inflation calculations, etc. Great catch with the typo, I'm always missing those.
