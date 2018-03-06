8 comments

  • Stevie EStevie E, 7 hours ago

    Love the colour palette. Gorgeous.

    One tiny thing, I had no idea there was more content below until I accidentally scrolled, might want to add some affordance that there's more stuff down there.

    Great job otherwise!

    • Ryan Bibb, 6 hours ago

      http://dopeoplescroll.com/ *trollface

    • Jason LiJason Li, 1 hour ago

      Agreed. Normally I'm a scroller, but because I had interacted so much with the calculated I completely didn't think about scrolling further down. If I didn't see this comment I would have missed it.

    • Caleb Barclay, 39 minutes ago

      Great feedback, thank you! The hero layout might be the reason why the eyes move horizontally, instead of downward. I'll see where I can add a signifier to move the progression to scroll. Thanks again!

  • Florian GrauFlorian Grau, 5 hours ago

    Looks stunning, but holy crap is the calculation optimistic! :D

    • Caleb Barclay, 3 minutes ago

      Thank you! I'm glad you find it optimistic. Many people say it's too pessimistic / conservative so that must mean your retirement is on point :)

  • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, 5 hours ago

    Nice! I've been using a number of these fairly heavily recently, and this is by far the nicest one I've seen.

    There are a number of other calculators you could add here (401k, High-yield savings account, etc).

    Edit: Also your newsletter sign up has a type: "Subcribe"

    • Caleb Barclay, 2 minutes ago

      I'm glad you like this one! The traction from today is super motivating so we have a lot of ideas to vet, including 401k, savings, inflation calculations, etc. Great catch with the typo, I'm always missing those.

