7 comments

  • Tony GinesTony Gines, 6 hours ago

    I spent about 20 minutes exploring different features and it's like stepping into a cockpit of the space shuttle. I didn't know what to do or where to go. The signup experience was nice, but dumping me into a fully fleshed-out example experience is a bit overwhelming.

    Maybe I'm old and crotchety, but I would love a little bit of progressive disclosure with these sorts of apps and slowly introduce new sections and features. Firehosing users is a bit of a turnoff IMO.

    1 point
    • Aidan HornsbyAidan Hornsby, 5 hours ago

      Hey Tony, thanks for the feedback and sorry to hear you find the new interface to be that confusing. Onboarding and first time user experience is something we are always testing and looking to improve.

      We made a short series of videos explaining how to use all of the features in the new Flow which you can check out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oemjWuj2f8M&list=PLBHmEEw586Mcqt9pOvYe2KlqHS5pFKvNF

      Please let me know if you have any specific questions, etc. Feel free to email me at aidan at getflow.com, too.

      0 points
      • M. AppelmanM. Appelman, 4 minutes ago

        I Agree with Tom, I felt lost and bailed. An onboarding walkthrough would be a nice addition.

        0 points
  • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 6 hours ago

    Looks like you need to test your website more before the launch Got the horizontal scrollbar at 1920 width

    1 point
    • Aidan HornsbyAidan Hornsby, 1 minute ago

      Hey Kamushken! Thanks for the feedback! We had some unexpected caching issues with our CMS and are working on fixing this right now. Not ideal for a launch but we're rolling with the punches.

      0 points
  • James GillJames Gill, 5 hours ago

    The new Flow looks beautiful, and the new video to announce the latest version is really slick – loving the look of this latest update!

    0 points
    • Aidan HornsbyAidan Hornsby, 2 hours ago

      Thanks James, really glad you like it and appreciate you taking the time to share your feedback!

      1 point