Fellow designers, would you find this tool useful or utterly pointless?

2 hours ago from , Co-founder of https://getacquainted.co/

I've had this idea for a side project that's been gnawing at me all weekend and would like a sense check to see if any of you would find it useful.

Problem: I seem to spend a fair amount of my day copying screen grabs into slack and asking team mates which design they prefer.

Solution: What I'd find really useful would be a process to upload to designs quickly in a format that's easy to share and compare, where designers / team members can vote on which they prefer and give feedback. A sketch plugin to upload quickly would be amazing as would slack integration.

I think this would work well for freelancers looking for feedback on design variations from other designers and teams seeking feedback from colleagues.

I mocked up a quick (very very very rough) concept to https://app.atomic.io/d/i24MxQNku4y1

So, I'd quite like to build this with the view of charging a small monthly fee (maybe $3) to keep a tight community. I'd love to build a space to throw WIP and get actual, real feedback from decent designers.

Would anyone be up for this?

  • Nelson TarucNelson Taruc, a minute ago

    It sounds like a relevant use case but I wouldn't buy the service. Our designers already have similar avenues for getting feedback (including screen shots in Slack), so it's not a pain point big enough for us to pay for a solution.

    Kudos to you for getting feedback from your target audience before building. More importantly, if the solution improves your workflow, build it for yourself. Good luck!

  • Berend Holtland, a minute ago

    Though i don't think i would be using it much, just because my workflow doesn't demand it, it sounds like a great idea. In short you're making a poll for designs. I think Sketch and Slack integration are crucial to make it really beneficial though. Also, if i may say, i'd show the poll results after the user made his/her choice to make it as neutral as possible.

