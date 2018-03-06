Fellow designers, would you find this tool useful or utterly pointless?

I've had this idea for a side project that's been gnawing at me all weekend and would like a sense check to see if any of you would find it useful.

Problem: I seem to spend a fair amount of my day copying screen grabs into slack and asking team mates which design they prefer.

Solution: What I'd find really useful would be a process to upload to designs quickly in a format that's easy to share and compare, where designers / team members can vote on which they prefer and give feedback. A sketch plugin to upload quickly would be amazing as would slack integration.

I think this would work well for freelancers looking for feedback on design variations from other designers and teams seeking feedback from colleagues.

I mocked up a quick (very very very rough) concept to https://app.atomic.io/d/i24MxQNku4y1

So, I'd quite like to build this with the view of charging a small monthly fee (maybe $3) to keep a tight community. I'd love to build a space to throw WIP and get actual, real feedback from decent designers.

Would anyone be up for this?