Whimsical.co – a great tool for userflows, flowcharts, etc. (whimsical.co)
6 hours ago from Tony Gines, Señor Designer
Thanks for posting this Tony! I'm one of the co-founders of Whimsical. We just launched a few weeks ago and would love to hear what people think of the app.
Our first use case is diagrams – userflows, flowcharts, etc – like you mentioned.
Wireframes is up next and we're actively developing that right now. It re-uses a lot of the same interaction patterns and should be really fast to use. The plan is to open up our private beta for this in about a month.
Anyway, would very much appreciate feedback from the DN community. Thanks!
I've been using this for a few weeks and I'm really loving the simplicity and speed. Looking forward to see how it grows and evolves!
This is really smooth. I'm always on the lookout for better tools for IA & user flow work and this seems like a promising start. I always end up falling back to draw.io, which is useful but clunky and not super flexible with making revisions.
Price point seems a little steep for what it offers currently. $120/year for essentially flow chart app is going to be a tough sell. The free version is very generous though as I would have expected roughly 1-2 for free and depending on the roll out of he "coming soon" features it could be worth the price soon.
