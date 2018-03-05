3 comments

  • Steve SchoeffelSteve Schoeffel, 1 hour ago

    Thanks for posting this Tony! I'm one of the co-founders of Whimsical. We just launched a few weeks ago and would love to hear what people think of the app.

    Our first use case is diagrams – userflows, flowcharts, etc – like you mentioned.

    Wireframes is up next and we're actively developing that right now. It re-uses a lot of the same interaction patterns and should be really fast to use. The plan is to open up our private beta for this in about a month.

    Anyway, would very much appreciate feedback from the DN community. Thanks!

    3 points
  • Todd MoyTodd Moy, 2 minutes ago

    I've been using this for a few weeks and I'm really loving the simplicity and speed. Looking forward to see how it grows and evolves!

    0 points
  • Andrew Richardson, 1 minute ago

    This is really smooth. I'm always on the lookout for better tools for IA & user flow work and this seems like a promising start. I always end up falling back to draw.io, which is useful but clunky and not super flexible with making revisions.

    Price point seems a little steep for what it offers currently. $120/year for essentially flow chart app is going to be a tough sell. The free version is very generous though as I would have expected roughly 1-2 for free and depending on the roll out of he "coming soon" features it could be worth the price soon.

    0 points