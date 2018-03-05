Sketch/Principle Users: Do You Buy New Updates?
23 hours ago from Rachel He, UI/UX Designer at Up2Code
With the first year of my Sketch and Principle licenses coming to a close, I figured I'd ask DN if you guys renew your licenses for updates (or just stick to the version you land on at the end of your first year)?
It seems like Sketch 49's shortcomings would especially incentivize designers to buy updates if they've run out of time...
