Ask DN: Is conversational landing pages a new trend?
3 hours ago from Levon Terteryan, Founder @ Zeroqode
Hey All
couple of weeks ago i came across of a product on Product Hunt, that is building conversational landing pages, where instead of simply showing all info to the visitor, the information is presented interactively via chatting with the landing page bot. I thought the idea is fresh and decided to give it a try.
here is the landing page that I have rebuilt
and here is the old one
https://zenifyapp.com/old_index
what do you think?
which one would you prefer?
Thanks
Levon
Zeroqode
