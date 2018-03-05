Ask DN: Is conversational landing pages a new trend?

Hey All

couple of weeks ago i came across of a product on Product Hunt, that is building conversational landing pages, where instead of simply showing all info to the visitor, the information is presented interactively via chatting with the landing page bot. I thought the idea is fresh and decided to give it a try.

here is the landing page that I have rebuilt

https://zenifyapp.com

and here is the old one

https://zenifyapp.com/old_index

what do you think?

which one would you prefer?

Thanks

Levon

Zeroqode