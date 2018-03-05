Ask DN: Is conversational landing pages a new trend?

Founder @ Zeroqode

Hey All

couple of weeks ago i came across of a product on Product Hunt, that is building conversational landing pages, where instead of simply showing all info to the visitor, the information is presented interactively via chatting with the landing page bot. I thought the idea is fresh and decided to give it a try.

here is the landing page that I have rebuilt

https://zenifyapp.com

and here is the old one

https://zenifyapp.com/old_index

what do you think?

which one would you prefer?

Thanks

Levon

Zeroqode

4 comments

  • Emile-Victor PortenartEmile-Victor Portenart, 1 hour ago

    I like the idea a lot! Definitely all in with the conversational landing.

    I'm wondering how it compares to having a Drift bot on your website. Are people more engaged with a full embed of the conversation vs a chat bot?

    One thing you should check out is your Telegram link, don't seem to work :/

    https://gmkr.io/s/5a9d10a2adea16713cceefe5/0

    • Levon Terteryan, 1 hour ago

      we experimented with Drift on our other sites (https://bubblewits.com) but we've seen much higher engagement when switched to Intercom. And the whole experience is just smoother and more powerful. as for the link - it seems Telegram web-sites are down. i get the same error when trying simply telegram.org or t.me :(

      • Emile-Victor PortenartEmile-Victor Portenart, 4 minutes ago

        Interesting. We also have Drift on ours ( https://marker.io/ ) for the last 2 months but so far, the results are really poor. We use intercom for support in the app and drift for the marketing website but don't really work as expected. :/

        It's good to hear that we're not the only one having a hard time with drift!

        • Levon Terteryan, a minute ago

          try intercom on your marketing web-site too and see the difference. People are reacting differently to intercom chats than to drift chats.. we also tried crisp, but intercom is the best so far.

