The key to gaining 15K+ followers on Dribbble & Instagram.

4 hours ago from , Product Designer

About a month ago I was invited to the first Dribbble meetup in Bratislava, Slovakia. Along with two fellow designers we spoke about leveraging social platforms in a way that we can benefit from them the most. From sharing our work, building a community, to getting new clients and much more. In my talk I shared my point of view on the topic of Life behind 15K on Dribbble & Instagram.

https://medium.com/@JanLosert/your-passion-the-key-to-gaining-15k-followers-on-dribbble-instagram-f8d270db7748

1 comment

  • James Young, 2 hours ago

    Interestingly, despite the high follower count on Instagram, engagement (comments, not likes) is very low suggesting that although you have the sheer volume in numbers you're not leveraging that very well with the content you're posting and it's more a vanity metric than anything.

    2 points