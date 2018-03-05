Best app for holding library of screen grabs, inspo images?

7 hours ago from , Senior UX Designer at realestate.com.au

I know this question is asked all the time, here, but I never feel i've got a good fit.

What's your preferred app for collecting a library of screen shots? Inspiration pics you find online, and reference pics.

I've used InBoard, but its a drainer to back up and migrate, and is not cloud aware in 2018 (I know right).

I feel Dropmark is a bit too expensive for what it is.

Raindrop.io - you cant upload a screenshot image from an iPhone.

Im happy to host my own, even pay for a service, but the value has to be there.

All I want is a straightforward image library to dump things into and tag them up. Love it to be synced via the cloud if possible.

Please recommend!

11 comments

  • Rob MasefieldRob Masefield, 6 hours ago

    I was going to say I’ve had success with using Pixave in the past (http://www.littlehj.com) but I don’t think there’s an iPhone app - just desktop and iPad iOS. Might be worth checking out though.

    2 points
  • Josiah DJosiah D, 5 hours ago

    I'm a recent Raindrop.io convert and love it so far (I'd been using Pinterest until then).

    Didn't realize you weren't able to upload from iOS, that seems like a bit of a bummer. I imagine you could easily nab image from Image Capture or a text, but that seems like a workaround you shouldn't need to do.

    1 point
    • Florian GrauFlorian Grau, a minute ago

      I use Raindrop for Bookmarks and love it. For saving images, however, I find it a bit inefficient because you need multiple clicks to add tags and description.

      When this question was asked last time (I guess last week :D) someone mentioned https://eagle.cool/ and I tried it yesterday: Very nice, fast, great feature set (maybe even better than Pixave, though I don't know that one very good) but with a 30$ price tag also a little bit on the pricey side.

      0 points
  • Alfred Lee, a minute ago

    Milanote is an awesome web app for storing images, notes, URLs and such which you can sort into boards, and even boards within boards. No native iOS client but it may work for you or someone else reading this. You can see some good examples of how it is used here - https://www.milanote.com/inspiration.

    0 points
  • Mihnea ZamfirMihnea Zamfir, 1 minute ago

    I really like https://getcloudapp.com Seems quite powerful although I don't think they have an official mobile client.

    0 points
  • Richard SisonRichard Sison, 1 minute ago

    Hmm I've tried a bunch of inspiration grabbing solutions Ember, Inboard, Pixave, Evernote, Pinterest, Niice, Raindrop.io and Dropmark.

    What I've learned is the Mac app solutions (Ember, Inboard and Pixave) have a flaky sync solution (if they have one at all). I often found something I saved at work was rarely synced to my home computer.

    Neither Evernote, Pinterest or Niice seemed to work either. Evernote's sync is pretty good though I use it too much for notes that having screengrabs made my list look messy — I'm sure it's possible though depending on how you use evernote? As for Pinterest and Niice, I didn't think it was easy enough for me to just take screenshots and have them uploaded.

    Now Raindrop and Dropmark I tried at the same time. I was subscribed to Raindrop and it was awesome. Though I switched to Dropmark a month or so later because the workflow was just faster for me. I think Raindrop has come a long way but Dropmark is perfect for me.

    As for it being too expensive… I dunno. It's $5 a month. Well worth it in my books as I use it multiple times a day.

    Hope that helps.

    0 points
  • Kemie GuaidaKemie Guaida, 1 hour ago

    I keep trying new things, and I keep coming back to Evernote . Works on every device I have, browser extensions, simple saving of pages, images, and screenshots... and free.

    0 points
  • Rhys JonesRhys Jones, 1 minute ago

    I'm in the same spot at the moment. I was paying for Dropmark, but like you, felt it was a little to expensive.

    Hypershot is one, though again 4 - 5 Euro a month, depending on monthly or annual payment. Not sure if there is an iOS app, the blog hasn't been updated in 2016, so maybe abandonware?

    GGather is also a possibility. It's a little cheaper, though more geared to bookmarks. No iOS app, though I'm building one for it because out of all the services, I feel this has the most potential.

    0 points
  • Perttu Talasniemi, 1 minute ago

    Qube for Android is really good and it's totally free: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.zedge.qube

    How do I know it's good? I participated design it. ;)

    0 points
  • Nitin GargNitin Garg, 3 minutes ago

    I have been using Pixave for about a year now. It's nice to have everything offline (with iCloud/dropbox sync) and a one-time app purchase fee instead of another subscription.

    Tagging, folders, screengrab works quite well. Haven't tried the iPad app yet.

    0 points