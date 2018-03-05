Best app for holding library of screen grabs, inspo images?

I know this question is asked all the time, here, but I never feel i've got a good fit.

What's your preferred app for collecting a library of screen shots? Inspiration pics you find online, and reference pics.

I've used InBoard, but its a drainer to back up and migrate, and is not cloud aware in 2018 (I know right).

I feel Dropmark is a bit too expensive for what it is.

Raindrop.io - you cant upload a screenshot image from an iPhone.

Im happy to host my own, even pay for a service, but the value has to be there.

All I want is a straightforward image library to dump things into and tag them up. Love it to be synced via the cloud if possible.

Please recommend!