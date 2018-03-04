Sketch's in house prototyping tool - What does it mean?

This week Sketch dropped their in-app prototyping tool. This adds a new flavor to the wide pool of tools we already were having trouble navigating!

https://www.sketchapp.com/docs/prototyping/

What does Sketch's update mean for other prototyping tools? Do you see yourself giving up the tool you were using? Or does this not affect your workflow at all?

Would love to hear any predictions and comments from y'all.