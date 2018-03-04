Sketch's in house prototyping tool - What does it mean?
17 hours ago from Asli Kimya, Twitter
This week Sketch dropped their in-app prototyping tool. This adds a new flavor to the wide pool of tools we already were having trouble navigating!
https://www.sketchapp.com/docs/prototyping/
What does Sketch's update mean for other prototyping tools? Do you see yourself giving up the tool you were using? Or does this not affect your workflow at all?
Would love to hear any predictions and comments from y'all.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now