ToyGaroo: Burning $250K Building the Netflix for Toys (failory.com)
3 hours ago from Nico Serdeir, Co Founder of Failory
Hey guys. It's Nico Serdeir here again ;) I just wanted it to thank you for all the feedback you gave me.
I have a big document with fast improvements I can make, things that will take me some more time, and a few tests that I should do. I will try to carry out one improvement every day so that by the end of March I have a nice-looking website!
Thanks again. You rock it!
