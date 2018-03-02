Light Phone 2 (indiegogo.com)

1 day ago from , CEO @ Dreamten & GiveForms

3 comments

  • Philip LesterPhilip Lester, 1 day ago

    As smart as Silicon Valley has gotten with A/B testing to iterate and increase DAU as much as possible, the detriment it's had on society is undeniable. For people who want tech to serve them instead of us serving tech, this seems like a great solution.

    2 points
  • D Dot, 7 minutes ago

    Your not fooling me, back in my day we called this a pager. Nice try slick tech company.

    0 points
  • Steven GarritySteven Garrity, 1 minute ago

    While I realize the perils of asking for one more feature in a product with such intentional limitations, I would want to maintain a good camera in a device like this.

    It would also be interesting to see an Android variant development that could run on our existing photos that turned them into a simpler and less distracting/tempting device.

    0 points