Light Phone 2 (indiegogo.com)
1 day ago from Philip Lester, CEO @ Dreamten & GiveForms
1 day ago from Philip Lester, CEO @ Dreamten & GiveForms
As smart as Silicon Valley has gotten with A/B testing to iterate and increase DAU as much as possible, the detriment it's had on society is undeniable. For people who want tech to serve them instead of us serving tech, this seems like a great solution.
Your not fooling me, back in my day we called this a pager. Nice try slick tech company.
While I realize the perils of asking for one more feature in a product with such intentional limitations, I would want to maintain a good camera in a device like this.
It would also be interesting to see an Android variant development that could run on our existing photos that turned them into a simpler and less distracting/tempting device.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now