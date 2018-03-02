6 comments
Sindre Sorhus, 6 hours ago
For people asking how it's better than insert random service/app. It's the only app that can produce animated GIFs that use thousands of colors per frame (normally limited to 256). See: https://blog.sindresorhus.com/gifski-972692460aa5
Ferdi Wieling, 10 hours ago
Has anyone done a side-by-side comparison to GifRocket? I've got no reason to abandon GifRocket as it's always been pretty reliable and straight-forward to use, but am wondering if there's codec/performance benefits to using Gifski?
emma ferris, 7 hours ago
Billy Mitchell, a minute ago
What about https://ezgif.com/? Does basically the same + more?
Jordan B, 1 minute ago
I just played around with this a little and it is awesome! I converted a 5 second 1400x514px MP4 and the resulting GIF looks identical to the video. The higher quality GIF will obviously come with a much higher file size but if you're creating anything with shadows (ahem—Behance people) the pngquant lossy compression is so much better than anything I've seen. Thanks, Sindre!
