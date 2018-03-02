6 comments

  • Sindre Sorhus, 6 hours ago

    For people asking how it's better than insert random service/app. It's the only app that can produce animated GIFs that use thousands of colors per frame (normally limited to 256). See: https://blog.sindresorhus.com/gifski-972692460aa5

    2 points
  • Ferdi WielingFerdi Wieling, 10 hours ago

    Has anyone done a side-by-side comparison to GifRocket? I've got no reason to abandon GifRocket as it's always been pretty reliable and straight-forward to use, but am wondering if there's codec/performance benefits to using Gifski?

    1 point
    • emma ferris, 7 hours ago

      Enables you to change your required content into a liveliness. You can make motion picture liveliness content recordings for any sort of assignment writing service advertising video to ensure that you are changing over the best recordings. Simply enter the content in a packed format, and void will wrap up

      0 points
  • Billy MitchellBilly Mitchell, a minute ago

    What about https://ezgif.com/? Does basically the same + more?

    0 points
  • Jordan BJordan B, 1 minute ago

    I just played around with this a little and it is awesome! I converted a 5 second 1400x514px MP4 and the resulting GIF looks identical to the video. The higher quality GIF will obviously come with a much higher file size but if you're creating anything with shadows (ahem—Behance people) the pngquant lossy compression is so much better than anything I've seen. Thanks, Sindre!

    0 points