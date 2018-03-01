Has anyone taken Erik Kennedy’s Learn UI Design course? Worth the price?
1 day ago from Richie Bonilla, Product Designer
Not promoting (not purposefully at least), just curious if anyone has taken the course and if they found it worth it.
(Please note your experience level for context)
I’ve read a few of Erik’s articles and they’ve been extremely actionable. Would just hate if most of the good parts were shown in the “trailer”, if you know what I mean.
