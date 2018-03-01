Has anyone taken Erik Kennedy’s Learn UI Design course? Worth the price?

1 day ago from , Product Designer

https://learnui.design/

Not promoting (not purposefully at least), just curious if anyone has taken the course and if they found it worth it.

(Please note your experience level for context)

I’ve read a few of Erik’s articles and they’ve been extremely actionable. Would just hate if most of the good parts were shown in the “trailer”, if you know what I mean.

  • T LT L, 2 hours ago

    I wonder what is so unique about this course that you cannot learn elsewhere from other courses that are much cheaper.

    I wouldn't be surprised if you gained the same amount of knowledge if you just went through the syllabus and googled a resource for every single item.

  • Ryan Hicks, 4 hours ago

    I'm curious as well.

    I don't need all of it, but would like review some of the content to see if I can pick up anything I don't already know.

    Steep price to give up without knowing for sure.

  • Alex Rodriguez, 3 hours ago

    Absolutely worth the price.

  • Aaron Franks, a minute ago

    I'm in the course and wrote up my thoughts a few months ago here: http://aaronfranks.com/posts/learnui-design-review/. Summary: if you like the blog posts, you will like the course. If you have the time to do the homework, it will be well worth the investment.

  • Naema BaskanderiNaema Baskanderi, 1 minute ago

    I'm in his course. It's really good. Very in-depth and explains design in practical terms which is what I've had trouble with. Explains how to present designs to stakeholders to get the feedback you are looking for...not just 'it doesn't look pretty'

  • Mary Shaw, 1 minute ago

    I joined in September and it's the best thing I've done for my design skills in the last 6 months. Before taking Learn UI Design, the only visual design training I'd had was a few online tutorials. Erik's course is very comprehensive - it covers design thinking, layout, color, typography, and presenting to clients in a very straightforward and pragmatic way. It's helped me a lot with client work and goes much deeper than his Medium articles. Hope that helps!

