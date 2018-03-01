Has anyone taken Erik Kennedy’s Learn UI Design course? Worth the price?

https://learnui.design/

Not promoting (not purposefully at least), just curious if anyone has taken the course and if they found it worth it.

(Please note your experience level for context)

I’ve read a few of Erik’s articles and they’ve been extremely actionable. Would just hate if most of the good parts were shown in the “trailer”, if you know what I mean.