Flinto 25: Adaptive Snap, Adaptive Handles and Button Gestures (flinto.com)
5 hours ago from Nathan Manousos, Designer of Flinto
What exquisite torture. I want Flinto adaptive handles and scrollable sections and hovering, but I want other design app's UI and plugins, and another app's ability to share prototypes easily, and another app's this and that.
Like I get that this competition pushes all of them to be better, but many times it feels like they are all just versions of the same app that specialize in slightly different tools or refinements.
The ONLY design tool that has truly broken this paradigm I feel is Webflow, but that is more appropriate for just web design than UI design outside of the web.
Adaptive Handles, dayuuum now i will recognized it everywhere - THX FLINTO. But fun aside i love how they are taking care of so much little details. For example the color picker.
