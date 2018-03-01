I've built a beautifully animated, and flexible, JavaScript file upload library

Hi everone, I'm Rik,

For the past year, I've been working on a file upload script called FilePond. I'm hoping to make my living off open source / commercial products, and this is my first try at that combination.

FilePond is now finally ready for launch, so this morning I put it out there.

If you've got any questions, feedback or critique, I'm happy to answer and receive!

You can find FilePond here => https://pqina.nl/filepond